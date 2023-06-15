Marcell Ozuna -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the hill, on June 15 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Tigers.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna has seven doubles, 13 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .246.

Ozuna will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

Ozuna has gotten at least one hit in 61.5% of his games this season (32 of 52), with multiple hits 11 times (21.2%).

He has homered in 23.1% of his games this season, and 6.4% of his plate appearances.

In 34.6% of his games this year, Ozuna has tallied at least one RBI. In seven of those games (13.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 40.4% of his games this year (21 of 52), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.8%) he has scored more than once.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 23 .257 AVG .231 .316 OBP .333 .495 SLG .500 11 XBH 9 7 HR 6 17 RBI 12 29/9 K/BB 17/11 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings