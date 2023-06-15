Lane Thomas -- batting .282 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the hill, on June 15 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington with 72 hits, batting .283 this season with 25 extra-base hits.

He ranks 32nd in batting average, 73rd in on base percentage, and 52nd in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.

Thomas has gotten at least one hit in 76.9% of his games this season (50 of 65), with more than one hit 17 times (26.2%).

Looking at the 65 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in nine of them (13.8%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.3% of his games this year, Thomas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 52.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.8%.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 32 .301 AVG .267 .346 OBP .329 .512 SLG .412 15 XBH 10 5 HR 4 19 RBI 11 27/8 K/BB 44/10 5 SB 1

