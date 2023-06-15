Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Astros - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Keibert Ruiz -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the mound, on June 15 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is batting .235 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks.
- Ruiz has gotten a hit in 31 of 54 games this season (57.4%), including 13 multi-hit games (24.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 20 games this season (37.0%), Ruiz has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 15 of 54 games (27.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|28
|.245
|AVG
|.227
|.294
|OBP
|.309
|.362
|SLG
|.391
|7
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|5
|11
|RBI
|15
|9/4
|K/BB
|8/11
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.27 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (69 total, one per game).
- The Astros are sending Javier (7-1) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.13 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.13 ERA ranks 18th, 1.058 WHIP ranks 12th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 31st among qualifying pitchers this season.
