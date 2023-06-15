Corey Dickerson Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Astros - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Corey Dickerson -- .207 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the hill, on June 15 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Astros.
Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Corey Dickerson At The Plate
- Dickerson is hitting .271 with four doubles, two home runs and four walks.
- Dickerson will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .267 during his last outings.
- In 14 of 21 games this year (66.7%), Dickerson has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 21 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In seven games this season (33.3%), Dickerson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In six of 21 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|11
|.227
|AVG
|.297
|.250
|OBP
|.350
|.273
|SLG
|.541
|1
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|2
|RBI
|8
|7/1
|K/BB
|5/3
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.27 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (69 total, one per game).
- Javier (7-1 with a 3.13 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 14th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.13), 12th in WHIP (1.058), and 31st in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
