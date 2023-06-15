Player props are listed for Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ryan McMahon, among others, when the Atlanta Braves host the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park on Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 92 hits with 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 32 walks and 44 RBI. He's also stolen 29 bases.

He has a slash line of .333/.405/.580 on the year.

Acuna will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .409 with three doubles, three home runs, two walks and 10 RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Jun. 14 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 at Tigers Jun. 14 3-for-5 1 1 3 6 1 at Tigers Jun. 12 1-for-5 0 0 3 2 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 11 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 10 3-for-4 2 1 3 8 0

Ozzie Albies Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Albies Stats

Ozzie Albies has 66 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 19 walks and 44 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .257/.312/.486 so far this year.

Albies takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Albies Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Jun. 14 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 0 at Tigers Jun. 14 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 at Tigers Jun. 12 0-for-2 1 0 1 0 1 vs. Nationals Jun. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 66 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, 31 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .267/.350/.494 so far this season.

McMahon hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .289 with four doubles, a triple, a home run, six walks and four RBI.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jun. 14 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 at Red Sox Jun. 13 1-for-3 1 0 0 3 0 at Red Sox Jun. 12 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Padres Jun. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has 59 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 26 runs.

He has a .247/.324/.393 slash line so far this season.

Profar has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Red Sox Jun. 13 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 at Red Sox Jun. 12 3-for-5 1 0 0 5 vs. Padres Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jun. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

