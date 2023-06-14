Travis d'Arnaud -- with a slugging percentage of .485 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the mound, on June 14 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud is batting .288 with four doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

d'Arnaud has picked up a hit in 63.6% of his 22 games this season, with more than one hit in 22.7% of them.

In 22 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

d'Arnaud has driven in a run in seven games this year (31.8%), including three games with more than one RBI (13.6%).

He has scored in seven of 22 games (31.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 .357 AVG .250 .471 OBP .278 .607 SLG .308 3 XBH 3 2 HR 0 6 RBI 4 4/6 K/BB 11/1 0 SB 0

