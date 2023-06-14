Wednesday, Stone Garrett and the Washington Nationals face the Houston Astros and Framber Valdez, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on June 10 against the Braves) he went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI.

Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Stone Garrett At The Plate

Garrett has five doubles, three home runs and six walks while batting .264.

Garrett has gotten at least one hit in 55.9% of his games this year (19 of 34), with multiple hits seven times (20.6%).

He has hit a home run in three games this year (8.8%), homering in 2.6% of his chances at the plate.

In seven games this year (20.6%), Garrett has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (8.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 41.2% of his games this season (14 of 34), he has scored, and in four of those games (11.8%) he has scored more than once.

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 15 .204 AVG .327 .267 OBP .364 .278 SLG .519 2 XBH 6 1 HR 2 6 RBI 9 16/3 K/BB 21/3 0 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings