Riley Adams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Astros - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday, Riley Adams and the Washington Nationals square off against the Houston Astros and Framber Valdez, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last action (on June 10 against the Braves) he went 0-for-3.
Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Riley Adams At The Plate
- Adams has three doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks while batting .267.
- In 53.8% of his games this year (seven of 13), Adams has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (23.1%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in two of 13 games played this season, and in 3.9% of his plate appearances.
- Adams has driven in a run in three games this season (23.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in three games this year (23.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|.357
|AVG
|.118
|.419
|OBP
|.211
|.643
|SLG
|.294
|5
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|3
|11/3
|K/BB
|6/2
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.30 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (69 total, one per game).
- Valdez gets the start for the Astros, his 14th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 2.36 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out was on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 2.36 ERA ranks fifth, 1.060 WHIP ranks 13th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 24th.
