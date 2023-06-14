When the Houston Astros (38-29) and Washington Nationals (26-39) square of at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday, June 14, Framber Valdez will get the ball for the Astros, while the Nationals will send Josiah Gray to the hill. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET.

The Astros are listed as -250 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Nationals (+200). A 7.5-run over/under has been set for the contest.

Nationals vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (6-5, 2.36 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (4-5, 3.00 ERA)

Nationals vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 26 out of the 45 games, or 57.8%, in which they've been favored.

The Astros have gone 8-2 (winning 80% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

Houston has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros have a 2-2 record from the four games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have won in 23, or 39%, of the 59 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Nationals have been victorious two times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or longer on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Nationals vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Meneses 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195) Luis Garcia 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+240) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+240) Stone Garrett 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+225) Riley Adams 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+260)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.