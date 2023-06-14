The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith (.194 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .263 with five doubles, two home runs and 24 walks.

In 64.5% of his 62 games this season, Smith has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.

In 62 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.

Smith has driven in a run in 12 games this season (19.4%), including four games with more than one RBI (6.5%).

He has scored in 24 of 62 games (38.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 30 .269 AVG .257 .333 OBP .352 .311 SLG .312 3 XBH 4 1 HR 1 6 RBI 10 23/10 K/BB 15/14 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings