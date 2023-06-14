Wednesday's contest features the Atlanta Braves (40-26) and the Detroit Tigers (27-37) facing off at Comerica Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Braves according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on June 14.

The Braves will give the ball to Spencer Strider (6-2, 3.91 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Michael Lorenzen (2-3, 3.75 ERA).

Braves vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Braves vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 6-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Over their last 10 games, the Braves are 1-3-0 against the spread.

The Braves have been favorites in 56 games this season and won 34 (60.7%) of those contests.

Atlanta has a record of 9-4, a 69.2% win rate, when favored by -250 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 339.

The Braves have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule