Nationals vs. Astros Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 13
The Houston Astros (37-29) and Washington Nationals (26-38) square off on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Minute Maid Park.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Hunter Brown (5-3) to the mound, while Patrick Corbin (4-6) will answer the bell for the Nationals.
Nationals vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (5-3, 3.82 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (4-6, 4.89 ERA)
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin
- Corbin makes the start for the Nationals, his 14th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.89 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up three earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- Over 13 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 4.89 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .303 to opposing batters.
- Corbin enters this outing with seven quality starts under his belt this season.
- Corbin will look to pitch five or more innings for his 13th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.6 frames per outing.
- He surrendered at least one earned run in all of his outings in 2023.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Brown
- The Astros' Brown (5-3) will make his 13th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up three earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.
- The 24-year-old has pitched to a 3.82 ERA this season with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3 walks per nine across 12 games.
- He has six quality starts in 12 chances this season.
- In 12 starts this season, Brown has lasted five or more innings seven times, with an average of 5.7 innings per appearance.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 24-year-old's 3.82 ERA ranks 35th, 1.215 WHIP ranks 40th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 10th.
