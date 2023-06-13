The Houston Astros (37-29) and Washington Nationals (26-38) square off on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Minute Maid Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Hunter Brown (5-3) to the mound, while Patrick Corbin (4-6) will answer the bell for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (5-3, 3.82 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (4-6, 4.89 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin

Corbin makes the start for the Nationals, his 14th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.89 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Wednesday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up three earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.

Over 13 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 4.89 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .303 to opposing batters.

Corbin enters this outing with seven quality starts under his belt this season.

Corbin will look to pitch five or more innings for his 13th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.6 frames per outing.

He surrendered at least one earned run in all of his outings in 2023.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Brown

The Astros' Brown (5-3) will make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up three earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 3.82 ERA this season with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3 walks per nine across 12 games.

He has six quality starts in 12 chances this season.

In 12 starts this season, Brown has lasted five or more innings seven times, with an average of 5.7 innings per appearance.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 24-year-old's 3.82 ERA ranks 35th, 1.215 WHIP ranks 40th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 10th.

