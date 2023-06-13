The Houston Astros (37-29) will look to Alex Bregman when they host Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (26-38) at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, June 13. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Nationals are +200 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Astros (-250). The total for the matchup is set at 8.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown - HOU (5-3, 3.82 ERA) vs Patrick Corbin - WSH (4-6, 4.89 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nationals vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Nationals' matchup versus the Astros but aren't sure where to start? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Nationals (+200) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Nationals to defeat the Astros with those odds, and the Nationals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $30.00.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Jeimer Candelario get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 44 times and won 25, or 56.8%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Astros have a 7-2 record (winning 77.8% of their games).

Houston has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros played as the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and went 2-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have been underdogs in 58 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (39.7%) in those contests.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win two times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Nationals vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Meneses 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+190) Luis Garcia 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+200) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+240) Alex Call 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+260) C.J. Abrams 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+225)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

Think the Nationals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Washington and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.