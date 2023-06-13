Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros take on Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 51 home runs as a team.

Washington is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .389 this season.

The Nationals rank sixth in MLB with a .262 team batting average.

Washington ranks 24th in the majors with 272 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have an OBP of .324 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only seven times per game on average.

Washington strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Washington has the 25th-ranked ERA (4.65) in the majors this season.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.467 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Patrick Corbin (4-6) will take the mound for the Nationals, his 14th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up three earned runs while allowing 11 hits.

He has seven quality starts in 13 chances this season.

Corbin has 12 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 6/6/2023 Diamondbacks L 10-5 Home Jake Irvin Tommy Henry 6/7/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-2 Home Patrick Corbin Zach Davies 6/9/2023 Braves L 3-2 Away Josiah Gray AJ Smith-Shawver 6/10/2023 Braves L 6-4 Away MacKenzie Gore Jared Shuster 6/11/2023 Braves W 6-2 Away Trevor Williams Bryce Elder 6/13/2023 Astros - Away Patrick Corbin Hunter Brown 6/14/2023 Astros - Away Josiah Gray Framber Valdez 6/15/2023 Astros - Away MacKenzie Gore Cristian Javier 6/16/2023 Marlins - Home Trevor Williams Sandy Alcantara 6/17/2023 Marlins - Home Jake Irvin Braxton Garrett 6/18/2023 Marlins - Home Jake Irvin Jesús Luzardo

