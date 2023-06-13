Mauricio Dubon and the Houston Astros will look to outdo Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -275 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +220. Houston is the run-line favorite (-2.5). The over/under for the contest is set at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Nationals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nationals vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -275 +220 8.5 -105 -115 -2.5 +110 -135

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 3-6.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Nationals have compiled a 1-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set runlines in two of those games).

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 58 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (39.7%) in those games.

Washington is 2-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +220 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 31.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Washington and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 29 of its 63 opportunities.

The Nationals are 6-4-0 against the spread in their 10 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-21 14-17 14-16 12-21 18-21 8-16

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.