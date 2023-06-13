Nationals vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 13
Tuesday's game features the Houston Astros (37-29) and the Washington Nationals (26-38) matching up at Minute Maid Park (on June 13) at 8:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 victory for the Astros.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Hunter Brown (5-3) to the mound, while Patrick Corbin (4-6) will get the nod for the Nationals.
Nationals vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
Nationals vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Astros 5, Nationals 3.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 3-6.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Washington and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Nationals' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their last 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in two of those games).
- The Nationals have been victorious in 23, or 39.7%, of the 58 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This year, Washington has won two of six games when listed as at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Averaging 4.3 runs per game (272 total), Washington is the 24th-highest scoring team in the majors.
- The Nationals have pitched to a 4.65 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 6
|Diamondbacks
|L 10-5
|Jake Irvin vs Tommy Henry
|June 7
|Diamondbacks
|L 6-2
|Patrick Corbin vs Zach Davies
|June 9
|@ Braves
|L 3-2
|Josiah Gray vs AJ Smith-Shawver
|June 10
|@ Braves
|L 6-4
|MacKenzie Gore vs Jared Shuster
|June 11
|@ Braves
|W 6-2
|Trevor Williams vs Bryce Elder
|June 13
|@ Astros
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Hunter Brown
|June 14
|@ Astros
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Framber Valdez
|June 15
|@ Astros
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Cristian Javier
|June 16
|Marlins
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Sandy Alcantara
|June 17
|Marlins
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Braxton Garrett
|June 18
|Marlins
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Jesús Luzardo
