Luis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the mound, on June 13 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Braves.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .276 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 44th in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage, and 117th in slugging.

Garcia has recorded a hit in 35 of 57 games this season (61.4%), including 20 multi-hit games (35.1%).

In 8.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Garcia has driven home a run in 21 games this season (36.8%), including more than one RBI in 10.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 21 of 57 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 27 .257 AVG .295 .289 OBP .331 .372 SLG .411 6 XBH 9 3 HR 2 12 RBI 16 12/6 K/BB 19/7 3 SB 0

