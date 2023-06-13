Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Astros - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Lane Thomas (.279 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington in total hits (69) this season while batting .279 with 24 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 81st, and he is 56th in the league in slugging.
- Thomas has had a hit in 48 of 63 games this season (76.2%), including multiple hits 16 times (25.4%).
- In nine games this year, he has homered (14.3%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Thomas has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this season (21 of 63), with two or more RBI seven times (11.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 33 games this year (52.4%), including seven multi-run games (11.1%).
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|30
|.301
|AVG
|.258
|.346
|OBP
|.319
|.512
|SLG
|.403
|15
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|11
|27/8
|K/BB
|42/9
|5
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Astros have the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.34).
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (69 total, one per game).
- Brown (5-3 with a 3.82 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 13th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty threw six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 24-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.82), 40th in WHIP (1.215), and 10th in K/9 (10.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
