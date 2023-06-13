On Tuesday, Joey Meneses (batting .378 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses leads Washington in OBP (.351), slugging percentage (.398) and OPS (.749) this season.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks eighth, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 106th in the league in slugging.

Meneses enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .333.

Meneses has gotten a hit in 45 of 61 games this year (73.8%), including 21 multi-hit games (34.4%).

He has hit a home run in two of 61 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Meneses has an RBI in 22 of 61 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 24 of 61 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 28 .301 AVG .314 .336 OBP .367 .368 SLG .432 8 XBH 10 0 HR 2 14 RBI 18 30/7 K/BB 18/10 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings