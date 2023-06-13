Dominic Smith -- .162 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the mound, on June 13 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Braves.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Explore More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .262 with five doubles, two home runs and 24 walks.

Smith has gotten a hit in 39 of 61 games this year (63.9%), with at least two hits on 18 occasions (29.5%).

In 61 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.

Smith has an RBI in 12 of 61 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.

In 24 games this year (39.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 29 .269 AVG .255 .333 OBP .352 .311 SLG .311 3 XBH 4 1 HR 1 6 RBI 10 23/10 K/BB 15/14 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings