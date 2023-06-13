Corey Dickerson Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Astros - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Corey Dickerson -- hitting .226 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the hill, on June 13 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Corey Dickerson At The Plate
- Dickerson is batting .259 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.
- Dickerson has gotten a hit in 12 of 19 games this year (63.2%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 19 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Dickerson has driven in a run in six games this season (31.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once five times this season (26.3%), including one multi-run game.
Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|.227
|AVG
|.281
|.250
|OBP
|.343
|.273
|SLG
|.531
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|2
|2
|RBI
|7
|7/1
|K/BB
|5/3
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Astros have the first-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.34).
- Astros pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (69 total, one per game).
- Brown makes the start for the Astros, his 13th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.82 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 3.82 ERA ranks 35th, 1.215 WHIP ranks 40th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 10th.
