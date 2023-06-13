The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams (.179 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Braves.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is hitting .224 with nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and eight walks.

Abrams has reached base via a hit in 34 games this season (of 57 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

He has hit a home run in 10.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Abrams has had an RBI in 16 games this year (28.1%), including nine multi-RBI outings (15.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 19 of 57 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 27 .235 AVG .212 .284 OBP .257 .382 SLG .374 9 XBH 8 3 HR 3 10 RBI 19 20/4 K/BB 27/4 4 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings