Zach McKinstry will lead the Detroit Tigers into a matchup with Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves on Monday at 6:40 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Comerica Park.

The favored Braves have -225 moneyline odds against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +180.

Braves vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -225 +180 - - - - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 7-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Braves have a record of 1-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have gone 34-21 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 61.8% of those games).

Atlanta has a record of 10-4 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter (71.4% winning percentage).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Braves have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

Atlanta has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 35 times this season for a 35-27-3 record against the over/under.

The Braves have covered 40% of their games this season, going 4-6-0 against the spread.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-15 20-10 12-9 28-16 29-20 11-5

