The Atlanta Braves (40-24) carry a seven-game win streak into a home contest versus the Washington Nationals (25-38) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

The Braves will give the nod to Bryce Elder (4-0, 2.26 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Trevor Williams (2-4, 4.15 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (4-0, 2.26 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (2-4, 4.15 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Williams

Williams gets the start for the Nationals, his 13th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.15 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.15, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .258 against him.

Williams is looking to secure his third quality start of the season in this matchup.

Williams is seeking his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages five innings per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 12 appearances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Elder

Elder (4-0) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw six innings against the New York Mets, giving up four earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.26, a 3.05 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.144 in 12 games this season.

He has seven quality starts in 12 chances this season.

Elder has pitched five or more innings in 12 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 24-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.26), 29th in WHIP (1.144), and 44th in K/9 (8).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.