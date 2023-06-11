Sunday's contest at Truist Park has the Atlanta Braves (40-24) going head-to-head against the Washington Nationals (25-38) at 1:35 PM (on June 11). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 win for the Braves, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The probable starters are Bryce Elder (4-0) for the Braves and Trevor Williams (2-4) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, Nationals 3.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 2-7 in those contests.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Washington and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Nationals have come up short of covering the spread in the one of their past 10 games that had a set spread.

The Nationals have been victorious in 22, or 38.6%, of the 57 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Washington has a win-loss record of 1-3 when favored by +220 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 31.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Washington scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (266 total, 4.2 per game).

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.69 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Nationals Schedule