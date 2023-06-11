The Washington Mystics (4-3) hit the court against the Seattle Storm (1-5) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 11, 2023 on ABC.

Mystics vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Key Stats for Mystics vs. Storm

The 76 points per game Washington records are 9.7 fewer points than Seattle gives up (85.7).

This season, Washington has a 39.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.4% lower than the 46.5% of shots Seattle's opponents have made.

Washington's 28.7% three-point shooting percentage this season is 9.6 percentage points lower than opponents of Seattle have shot from beyond the arc (38.3%).

Washington and Seattle rebound at nearly the same rate, with Washington averaging 1.2 more rebounds per game.

Mystics Injuries