Mystics vs. Storm: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The Seattle Storm (1-5), on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena, take on the Washington Mystics (4-3). The game begins at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Mystics vs. Storm matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Mystics vs. Storm Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Mystics vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mystics Moneyline
|Storm Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Mystics (-6.5)
|156.5
|-225
|+180
|PointsBet
|Mystics (-5.5)
|156.5
|-250
|+185
Mystics vs. Storm Betting Trends
- The Mystics have a record of 1-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Storm are 4-1-0 ATS this season.
- Washington has been favored by 6.5 points or more this season three times and failed to cover in all three.
- Seattle has been an underdog by 6.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
- Games featuring the Mystics have gone over the point total once this season.
- So far this year, three out of the Storm's games with an over/under have hit the over.
