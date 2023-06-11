Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Nationals - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 3:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario and his .690 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Nationals.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has 12 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and seven walks while hitting .258.
- Rosario has reached base via a hit in 35 games this season (of 55 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- He has homered in seven games this year (12.7%), leaving the park in 4% of his chances at the plate.
- Rosario has picked up an RBI in 29.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|22
|.256
|AVG
|.260
|.279
|OBP
|.288
|.427
|SLG
|.519
|11
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|13
|33/4
|K/BB
|19/3
|0
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.69 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 85 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Williams (2-4 with a 4.15 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 13th of the season.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed a 4.15 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .258 to his opponents.
