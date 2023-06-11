Corey Dickerson -- batting .233 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on June 11 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Corey Dickerson At The Plate

Dickerson is hitting .260 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.

In 11 of 18 games this year (61.1%), Dickerson has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 18 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Dickerson has driven in a run in six games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In five of 18 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 8 .227 AVG .286 .250 OBP .355 .273 SLG .571 1 XBH 4 0 HR 2 2 RBI 7 7/1 K/BB 4/3 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings