The Washington Nationals and C.J. Abrams (.297 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams has nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and eight walks while batting .223.

In 58.9% of his games this season (33 of 56), Abrams has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (16.1%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 10.7% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Abrams has an RBI in 16 of 56 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 19 games this season (33.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 26 .235 AVG .211 .284 OBP .257 .382 SLG .379 9 XBH 8 3 HR 3 10 RBI 19 20/4 K/BB 27/4 4 SB 2

Braves Pitching Rankings