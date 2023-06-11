The Atlanta Braves (40-24) will lean on Ronald Acuna Jr. when they host Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (25-38) at Truist Park on Sunday, June 11. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -275 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +220. Atlanta is a 2.5-run favorite (at +105 odds). The total is 9.5 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Braves vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder - ATL (4-0, 2.26 ERA) vs Trevor Williams - WSH (2-4, 4.15 ERA)

Braves vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 54 times this season and won 34, or 63%, of those games.

The Braves have played as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter in only two games this season, which they won both.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves have a 7-2 record from the nine games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 57 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (38.6%) in those contests.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 1-3 when favored by +220 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 2-7 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Matt Olson 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-143) 0.5 (+180) 0.5 (-120) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-143) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+105) Austin Riley 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+115) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+125) Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+185)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +450 1st 1st

