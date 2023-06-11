Alex Call -- batting .281 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the mound, on June 11 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is hitting .217 with eight doubles, three home runs and 26 walks.

Call enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .333.

In 55.2% of his games this season (32 of 58), Call has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (19.0%) he recorded more than one.

In 5.2% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 14 games this year (24.1%), Call has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (8.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 19 games this year (32.8%), including five multi-run games (8.6%).

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 29 .222 AVG .212 .280 OBP .342 .296 SLG .303 6 XBH 5 1 HR 2 12 RBI 8 27/9 K/BB 21/17 2 SB 3

Braves Pitching Rankings