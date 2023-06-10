The Washington Nationals and Riley Adams, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Jared Shuster and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track following a four-strikeout performance in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Jared Shuster
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Riley Adams At The Plate

  • Adams is hitting .286 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks.
  • Adams has picked up a hit in seven of 12 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
  • He has homered in two of 12 games played this year, and in 4.2% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this season (25.0%), Adams has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in three of 12 games so far this year.

Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 4
.357 AVG .143
.419 OBP .250
.643 SLG .357
5 XBH 1
1 HR 1
3 RBI 3
11/3 K/BB 6/2
0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff paces the league.
  • The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.74).
  • Braves pitchers combine to surrender 61 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
  • Shuster (2-2) takes the mound for the Braves in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 4.99 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, May 31, the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.99, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .202 against him.
