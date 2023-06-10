Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves will hit the field at Truist Park against the Washington Nationals and Lane Thomas on Saturday.

Nationals vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 48 home runs as a team.

Washington is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .387 this season.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .262 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.

Washington ranks 24th in the majors with 262 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.325).

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only seven times per game on average.

Washington averages just 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Washington has pitched to a 4.66 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.478 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals' MacKenzie Gore (3-4) will make his 13th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Gore has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 6/3/2023 Phillies L 4-2 Home MacKenzie Gore Matt Strahm 6/4/2023 Phillies L 11-3 Home Trevor Williams Ranger Suárez 6/6/2023 Diamondbacks L 10-5 Home Jake Irvin Tommy Henry 6/7/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-2 Home Patrick Corbin Zach Davies 6/9/2023 Braves L 3-2 Away Josiah Gray AJ Smith-Shawver 6/10/2023 Braves - Away MacKenzie Gore Jared Shuster 6/11/2023 Braves - Away Trevor Williams Bryce Elder 6/13/2023 Astros - Away Jake Irvin Hunter Brown 6/14/2023 Astros - Away Patrick Corbin Ronel Blanco 6/15/2023 Astros - Away Josiah Gray Framber Valdez 6/16/2023 Marlins - Home MacKenzie Gore Sandy Alcantara

