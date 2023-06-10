How to Watch the Nationals vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 10
Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves will hit the field at Truist Park against the Washington Nationals and Lane Thomas on Saturday.
Nationals vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 48 home runs as a team.
- Washington is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .387 this season.
- The Nationals have a team batting average of .262 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.
- Washington ranks 24th in the majors with 262 total runs scored this season.
- The Nationals have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.325).
- No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only seven times per game on average.
- Washington averages just 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.
- Washington has pitched to a 4.66 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.
- Nationals pitchers have a 1.478 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals' MacKenzie Gore (3-4) will make his 13th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Gore has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/3/2023
|Phillies
|L 4-2
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Matt Strahm
|6/4/2023
|Phillies
|L 11-3
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Ranger Suárez
|6/6/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 10-5
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Tommy Henry
|6/7/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 6-2
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Zach Davies
|6/9/2023
|Braves
|L 3-2
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|6/10/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Jared Shuster
|6/11/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Bryce Elder
|6/13/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Hunter Brown
|6/14/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Ronel Blanco
|6/15/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Framber Valdez
|6/16/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Sandy Alcantara
