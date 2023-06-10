Saturday's contest features the Atlanta Braves (39-24) and the Washington Nationals (25-37) squaring off at Truist Park (on June 10) at 4:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Braves.

The probable starters are Jared Shuster (2-2) for the Braves and MacKenzie Gore (3-4) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-6.

When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.

The Nationals have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (two of those contests had a spread).

The Nationals have won in 22, or 39.3%, of the 56 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Washington has been victorious nine times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +160 or longer on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 38.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Washington is the No. 24 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (262 total runs).

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.66 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Schedule