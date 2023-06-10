Nationals vs. Braves Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 10
Saturday's contest features the Atlanta Braves (39-24) and the Washington Nationals (25-37) squaring off at Truist Park (on June 10) at 4:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Braves.
The probable starters are Jared Shuster (2-2) for the Braves and MacKenzie Gore (3-4) for the Nationals.
Nationals vs. Braves Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Nationals vs. Braves Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Nationals 4.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Braves
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-6.
- When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.
- The Nationals have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (two of those contests had a spread).
- The Nationals have won in 22, or 39.3%, of the 56 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Washington has been victorious nine times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +160 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 38.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Washington is the No. 24 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (262 total runs).
- Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.66 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 3
|Phillies
|L 4-2
|MacKenzie Gore vs Matt Strahm
|June 4
|Phillies
|L 11-3
|Trevor Williams vs Ranger Suárez
|June 6
|Diamondbacks
|L 10-5
|Jake Irvin vs Tommy Henry
|June 7
|Diamondbacks
|L 6-2
|Patrick Corbin vs Zach Davies
|June 9
|@ Braves
|L 3-2
|Josiah Gray vs AJ Smith-Shawver
|June 10
|@ Braves
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Jared Shuster
|June 11
|@ Braves
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Bryce Elder
|June 13
|@ Astros
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Hunter Brown
|June 14
|@ Astros
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Ronel Blanco
|June 15
|@ Astros
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Framber Valdez
|June 16
|Marlins
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Sandy Alcantara
