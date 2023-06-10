Michael Chavis returns to action for the Washington Nationals versus Jared Shuster and the Atlanta BravesJune 10 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on May 28 against the Royals) he went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Michael Chavis Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Jared Shuster

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Michael Chavis At The Plate

Chavis is hitting .290 with three walks.

Chavis has had a base hit in eight of 11 games this year, and multiple hits once.

In 11 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Chavis has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Michael Chavis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 7 .364 AVG .250 .364 OBP .348 .364 SLG .250 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 1 2/0 K/BB 8/3 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings