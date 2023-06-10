Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Braves - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Luis Garcia (hitting .256 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, a walk and seven RBI), take on starting pitcher Jared Shuster and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Braves.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Jared Shuster
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .275 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 118th, and he is 117th in the league in slugging.
- Garcia has reached base via a hit in 34 games this season (of 55 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- Looking at the 55 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (9.1%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has driven home a run in 20 games this season (36.4%), including more than one RBI in 10.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 36.4% of his games this season (20 of 55), he has scored, and in six of those games (10.9%) he has scored more than once.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|25
|.257
|AVG
|.295
|.289
|OBP
|.336
|.372
|SLG
|.410
|6
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|15
|12/6
|K/BB
|18/7
|3
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9 to pace the league.
- The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- Shuster makes the start for the Braves, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.99 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday, May 31 against the Oakland Athletics, when the left-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In six games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.99, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .202 against him.
