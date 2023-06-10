The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jared Shuster and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Jared Shuster
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Joey Meneses At The Plate

  • Meneses leads Washington in OBP (.350), slugging percentage (.399) and OPS (.749) this season.
  • He ranks 10th in batting average, 48th in on base percentage, and 106th in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.
  • In 43 of 59 games this season (72.9%) Meneses has picked up a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (33.9%).
  • He has hit a home run in two of 59 games played this season, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Meneses has picked up an RBI in 21 games this season (35.6%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (8.5%).
  • He has scored a run in 23 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 26
.301 AVG .309
.336 OBP .367
.368 SLG .436
8 XBH 10
0 HR 2
14 RBI 17
30/7 K/BB 18/10
0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9 to lead the league.
  • The Braves' 3.74 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Braves allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
  • Shuster (2-2 with a 4.99 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his seventh of the season.
  • His last time out was on Wednesday, May 31 against the Oakland Athletics, when the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 24-year-old has a 4.99 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .202 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.