On Saturday, Jeimer Candelario (.381 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Jared Shuster. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Jared Shuster

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is batting .250 with 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 21 walks.

Candelario has had a hit in 34 of 59 games this season (57.6%), including multiple hits 16 times (27.1%).

He has hit a home run in 11.9% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his plate appearances.

In 27.1% of his games this year, Candelario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 40.7% of his games this year (24 of 59), with two or more runs four times (6.8%).

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 26 .240 AVG .262 .328 OBP .328 .421 SLG .456 15 XBH 11 3 HR 4 12 RBI 16 29/12 K/BB 22/9 0 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings