Ildemaro Vargas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Braves - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .333 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI in his past 10 games, Ildemaro Vargas and the Washington Nationals take on the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Jared Shuster) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Braves.
Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Jared Shuster
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is hitting .314 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and a walk.
- Vargas has picked up a hit in 10 of 19 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
- In 19 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In 26.3% of his games this year, Vargas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In eight of 19 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|11
|.300
|AVG
|.323
|.300
|OBP
|.344
|.650
|SLG
|.452
|3
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|6
|2/0
|K/BB
|0/1
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff leads the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.74).
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 61 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Shuster (2-2 with a 4.99 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his seventh of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, May 31 against the Oakland Athletics, the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.99, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .202 against him.
