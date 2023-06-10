The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jared Shuster and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Jared Shuster

Jared Shuster TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .265 with five doubles, a home run and 24 walks.

Smith has recorded a hit in 38 of 59 games this season (64.4%), including 18 multi-hit games (30.5%).

He has hit a home run in just one game this season.

In 18.6% of his games this year, Smith has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (5.1%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored in 23 of 59 games (39.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 27 .269 AVG .260 .333 OBP .362 .311 SLG .290 3 XBH 3 1 HR 0 6 RBI 8 23/10 K/BB 14/14 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings