The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams (.162 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Jared Shuster and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Jared Shuster TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is batting .223 with nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and eight walks.

Abrams has reached base via a hit in 33 games this season (of 56 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

He has homered in 10.7% of his games in 2023 (six of 56), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Abrams has driven home a run in 16 games this season (28.6%), including more than one RBI in 16.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 19 games this season (33.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 26 .235 AVG .211 .284 OBP .257 .382 SLG .379 9 XBH 8 3 HR 3 10 RBI 19 20/4 K/BB 27/4 4 SB 2

