Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Nationals on June 10, 2023
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Lane Thomas and others are listed when the Atlanta Braves host the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on Saturday (first pitch at 4:10 PM ET).
Braves vs. Nationals Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has recorded 83 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with 28 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .327/.401/.547 on the year.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 8
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 7
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 4
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
Ozzie Albies Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Albies Stats
- Ozzie Albies has 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 16 walks and 42 RBI (62 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.
- He has a slash line of .257/.309/.485 on the season.
- Albies has picked up a hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with three home runs, three walks and six RBI.
Albies Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 9
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 8
|1-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|4
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 4
|4-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|1
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 17 walks and 28 RBI (67 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.
- He has a slash line of .280/.335/.452 so far this year.
- Thomas has hit safely in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, a home run and an RBI.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Jun. 9
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 6
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|1
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Luis Garcia Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Garcia Stats
- Luis Garcia has put up 60 hits with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 27 runs with three stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .275/.312/.390 on the year.
- Garcia brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with two RBI.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Jun. 9
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 6
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
