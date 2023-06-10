Saturday's contest features the Atlanta Braves (39-24) and the Washington Nationals (25-37) clashing at Truist Park (on June 10) at 4:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Braves.

The Braves will give the nod to Jared Shuster (2-2, 4.99 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to MacKenzie Gore (3-4, 3.66 ERA).

Braves vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 6-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Over their last 10 games, the Braves are 1-4-0 against the spread.

The Braves have won 33, or 62.3%, of the 53 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Atlanta has won 14 of its 18 games, or 77.8%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 326 total runs this season.

The Braves' 3.74 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule