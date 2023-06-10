The Washington Nationals and Alex Call, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Jared Shuster and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves Starter: Jared Shuster

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is hitting .217 with eight doubles, three home runs and 26 walks.

Call will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .313 in his last outings.

In 54.4% of his games this year (31 of 57), Call has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (19.3%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in three games this year (5.3%), leaving the park in 1.3% of his trips to the plate.

Call has driven home a run in 14 games this year (24.6%), including more than one RBI in 8.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 33.3% of his games this year (19 of 57), he has scored, and in five of those games (8.8%) he has scored more than once.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 28 .222 AVG .211 .280 OBP .345 .296 SLG .305 6 XBH 5 1 HR 2 12 RBI 8 27/9 K/BB 20/17 2 SB 3

