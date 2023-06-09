Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Braves on June 9, 2023
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Bookmakers have listed player props for Ronald Acuna Jr., Lane Thomas and others when the Atlanta Braves host the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Braves Game Info
- When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 17 walks and 28 RBI (66 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.
- He has a slash line of .281/.336/.455 so far this year.
- Thomas has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 6
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|1
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
Jeimer Candelario Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Candelario Stats
- Jeimer Candelario has 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 20 walks and 28 RBI (56 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .253/.329/.443 on the season.
Candelario Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 6
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 2
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|3
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 83 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 30 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen 28 bases.
- He has a slash line of .332/.406/.556 so far this season.
- Acuna will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .378 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and seven RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 8
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 7
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 4
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 3
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|6
|1
Ozzie Albies Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Albies Stats
- Ozzie Albies has recorded 61 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashing .256/.306/.487 so far this season.
- Albies has picked up a hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .350 with three home runs, three walks and six RBI.
Albies Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 8
|1-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|4
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 4
|4-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|1
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
