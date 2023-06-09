Friday's contest that pits the Atlanta Braves (38-24) versus the Washington Nationals (25-36) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:20 PM ET on June 9.

The Braves will give the nod to AJ Smith-Shawver against the Nationals and Josiah Gray (4-5).

Nationals vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 6, Nationals 3.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 3-5.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Washington and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Nationals have put together a 1-2-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set runlines in three of those contests).

The Nationals have been underdogs in 55 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (40%) in those contests.

Washington has a win-loss record of 7-9 when favored by +165 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Washington scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (260 total, 4.3 per game).

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.70 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

Nationals Schedule