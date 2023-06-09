The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz and his .528 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter AJ Smith-Shawver and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Diamondbacks.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz has eight doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks while hitting .238.

In 29 of 50 games this year (58.0%) Ruiz has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (24.0%).

He has hit a home run in six games this season (12.0%), homering in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Ruiz has an RBI in 19 of 50 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 14 games this season (28.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 .246 AVG .262 .295 OBP .333 .333 SLG .400 3 XBH 5 1 HR 2 4 RBI 9 5/3 K/BB 6/6 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings