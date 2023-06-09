How to Watch Men's French Open Today : Live Stream and More - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:45 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The French Open semifinals includes two matches today, highlighted by No. 1-ranked Carlos Alcaraz squaring off against No. 3 Novak Djokovic. The action in Paris, France will be streaming live.
French Open Information
- Tournament: The French Open
- Round: Semifinals
- Date: June 9
- Venue: Stade Roland Garros
- Location: Paris, France
- Court Surface: Clay
Watch the French Open Today - June 9
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Carlos Alcaraz vs. Novak Djokovic
|Semifinal
|8:45 AM ET
|Casper Ruud vs. Alexander Zverev
|Semifinal
|11:30 AM ET
Today's Best Match Insights: Alcaraz vs. Djokovic
- Alcaraz is 30-3 on the year, with four tournament titles.
- Djokovic, who has a 25-4 record in seven tournaments so far this year, has claimed two tournament titles.
- Through 33 matches this year (across all court types), Alcaraz has played 21.1 games per match and won 61.2% of them.
- Alcaraz has played 22 matches on clay so far this year, and 22 games per match.
- So far this year, Alcaraz has won 37.9% of his return games and 84.4% of his service games.
- In his 29 matches played this year across all court types, Djokovic is averaging 26.3 games per match and winning 60.3% of those games.
- On clay courts, Djokovic has played 13 matches (averaging 27.4 games per match and 9.9 games per set).
- Djokovic is 325-for-382 in service games (for a winning percentage of 85.1%) and 135-for-381 in return games (35.4%) on all surfaces.
Yesterday's Match Results
|Winner
|Loser
|Score
|Round
