Eddie Rosario -- hitting .310 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the hill, on June 9 at 7:20 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-6 with an RBI) in his last game against the Mets.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park

Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .253 with 12 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and seven walks.

In 63.0% of his games this year (34 of 54), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (24.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 13.0% of his games in 2023 (seven of 54), and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Rosario has had an RBI in 16 games this year (29.6%), including six multi-RBI outings (11.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 35.2% of his games this year (19 of 54), he has scored, and in four of those games (7.4%) he has scored more than once.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 13 .288 AVG .209 .319 OBP .261 .500 SLG .302 7 XBH 4 3 HR 0 7 RBI 4 17/3 K/BB 12/3 0 SB 1

